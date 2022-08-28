TikTok Is "A Weaponized Military Application" In The Hands Of Our Kids: Casey Fleming

In the following clip, China-In-Focus' Tiffany Meier sat down with Casey Fleming, CEO of intelligence and security strategy firm BlackOps Partners.

He sheds light on the recent reports that TikTok can monitor keystrokes, what kind of information TikTok is getting, and what the Chinese regime can do with that.

Fleming said:

“What people need to understand is that TikTok is a military application. It’s a weaponized espionage application to get every bit of information they possibly can off the phone, which they do - your whereabouts, how you go about your day, your access to other people, access to technology, intellectual property, and things that you can be blackmailed on, and so on. So people need to understand that TikTok is a weaponized military application in the hands of our middle schoolers, our kids, our high school kids, and our young adults.”

He added the Chinese regime “can use that information really, number one, the most important thing is to steal intellectual property. Secondly, to blackmail. Thirdly, it’s a propaganda platform."

"You can see all these TikTok challenges, and most of them are very dangerous to our children - to steal cars, to do challenges … we’ve lost a lot of kids to these TikTok challenges that come up about once a month. You have to understand it’s a propaganda platform completely owned, operated, and controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. And it’s under the guise of this fun app that everybody loves to use, and it’s spread like wildfire, and it’s a lot of fun... So there’s a lot of fun content on it, but you have to understand it’s a military application, and it’s going to achieve military results under the guise and under this facade of being a fun app.”

Watch the full interview below: