Wick-ipedia

August 28, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Some folks have trouble with book-length oral histories. They look at the long chunks of interviews, separated by nothing more than a bold-faced name introducing a new speaker or reintroducing one from earlier in the book, and think to themselves, "Well, this is barely a book. Where's the story? The narrative through line? What are the authors, you know, actually doing here?" The post Wick-ipedia appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...