And These Are The Ones Driving The Narrative – No Wonder Why Americans Are Confused, It Is An Unconstitutional Language… (Video)

“We were warned long ago about taking on this language.” Friends, we were warned long ago about the language of today being parroted by the mainstream media’s useful idiots (Matthew 15:14). Remember when George Orwell said, “Political language (Of today) is designed to make lies sound truthful”? Let’s go back to our founding forefathers and …



Read More...