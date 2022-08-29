Europe officially records shocking 691% increase in Excess Deaths among Children since EMA first approved COVID Shot for Children

August 29, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

We continue to document the crimes of our governments and fascist Big Pharma from the deadly, experimental COVID shots. With that said, it appears that Europe is now officially declaring that their health ministries and corrupt politicians and health workers are guilty of mass democide with the release of the facts that deaths among children …



Read More...