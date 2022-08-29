The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Iraq and Libya Imploding – Another ‘Successful’ US Intervention!

August 29, 2022

First Afghanistan imploded and now it appears Iraq and Libya are about to follow suit. Syria simmers. The fruits of US interventionism are everywhere the same: chaos and death, not the promised "triumph of peace and democracy." Also today: Facebook exec admits FBI pushed the company to censor "the laptop from hell." Watch today's Liberty Report:


