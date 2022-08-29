Monday Morning Media: SF and Fantasy Books

August 29, 2022 | Tags: Politics, REASON

Any recommendations for SF and fantasy books? Please post them here. There'll be later posts asking for suggestions about other genres and other media (and see the post several weeks ago on recommendations for TV series).

Please also focus on things that you expect even people who love the genres might have missed.

The post Monday Morning Media: SF and Fantasy Books appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...