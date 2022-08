Perfectly Cylindrical Sinkhole Appears, Now Large Enough to Swallow National Monuments Whole

August 29, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A massive sinkhole, which emerged in Chile at the end of July, has continued to widen — doubling in size. When first noted in late July, the sinkhole was estimated […] The post Perfectly Cylindrical Sinkhole Appears, Now Large Enough to Swallow National Monuments Whole appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...