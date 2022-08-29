The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Student Loan Forgiveness Explained

A politician explains President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan to three audiences: folks whose loans will be forgiven, those who paid back their loans or never went into debt, and people who never went to college.  

Written, performed, and edited by Austin Bragg.

 



