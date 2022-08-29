Student Loan Forgiveness Explained
August 29, 2022 | Tags: Government spending, REASON, Student loans
A politician explains President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan to three audiences: folks whose loans will be forgiven, those who paid back their loans or never went into debt, and people who never went to college.
Written, performed, and edited by Austin Bragg.
The post Student Loan Forgiveness Explained appeared first on Reason.com.
