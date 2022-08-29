The Death Of The Disinformation Governance Board & The Biden Administration’s Continuing Dedication To Solidifying A Ministry Of Truth

There should have been a victory parade and a nationwide celebration of the freedom of expression, but the great day came with no fanfare at all: the Department of Homeland Security has announced that its sinister little exercise in Orwellianism, the Disinformation Governance Board, as of Wednesday is officially and definitively dead. You may have thought this …



Read More...