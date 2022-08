Val Demings Says ‘I Am The Police.’ Florida Sheriffs Say That’s Ridiculous.

August 29, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Florida Democratic Senate nominee Val Demings says she can't be criticized on crime because she is "the police." Sunshine State sheriffs say that's ridiculous. The post Val Demings Says ‘I Am The Police.’ Florida Sheriffs Say That’s Ridiculous. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...