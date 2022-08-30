The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Arizona’s Kirsten Engel Signed Anti-Cop Activist’s Slavery Reparations Pledge

August 30, 2022

Democratic Arizona House candidate Kirsten Engel signed an anti-cop activist’s reparations pledge earlier this year, a position that could cost her moderate support she’ll need to win her highly competitive race. The post Arizona’s Kirsten Engel Signed Anti-Cop Activist’s Slavery Reparations Pledge appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


