Arizona’s Kirsten Engel Signed Anti-Cop Activist’s Slavery Reparations Pledge
August 30, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Democratic Arizona House candidate Kirsten Engel signed an anti-cop activist’s reparations pledge earlier this year, a position that could cost her moderate support she’ll need to win her highly competitive race. The post Arizona’s Kirsten Engel Signed Anti-Cop Activist’s Slavery Reparations Pledge appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
