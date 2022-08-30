The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Admin Mum After Abbas Claims Israel Commits ‘50 Holocausts’ on Palestinians

August 30, 2022   |   Tags:

The State Department will not say if it is considering any repercussions for the Palestinian Authority after the authority's president, Mahmoud Abbas, accused Israel of committing "50 Holocausts," comments that sparked an international diplomatic scandal. The post Biden Admin Mum After Abbas Claims Israel Commits ‘50 Holocausts’ on Palestinians appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


