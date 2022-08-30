Biden Admin Mum After Abbas Claims Israel Commits ‘50 Holocausts’ on Palestinians
August 30, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The State Department will not say if it is considering any repercussions for the Palestinian Authority after the authority's president, Mahmoud Abbas, accused Israel of committing "50 Holocausts," comments that sparked an international diplomatic scandal. The post Biden Admin Mum After Abbas Claims Israel Commits ‘50 Holocausts’ on Palestinians appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
