Tale of Two Gretchens: Whitmer Campaign Repeats Job Growth Lie as Official Office Backtracks From It

August 30, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In her official capacity, Michigan Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer has acknowledged that she hasn't actually created 25,000 auto jobs since taking office. Her reelection campaign apparently didn't get the memo. The post Tale of Two Gretchens: Whitmer Campaign Repeats Job Growth Lie as Official Office Backtracks From It appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...