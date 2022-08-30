The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Their Economy Is Collapsing All Around Them As Europeans Head Into An Extremely Cold & Bitter Winter

August 30, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Last winter, Europeans were looking forward to yet another year of peace and prosperity.  This winter, Europeans will find themselves right in the middle of an economic collapse.  It is often said that energy is the economy, and energy is going to be in very short supply in the months ahead.  Thanks to the war …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x