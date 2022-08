Biden Wants to “Fund” the Police…Bullcrap

August 31, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I am so angry that it is difficult even to type this post. This President stood before a group of nodding sheeple and said the Democrats are the Party of Law and Order. This President has been lying to America since he took the oath on January 20, 2021 but this is insulting. That is […]



Read More...