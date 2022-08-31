David Icke Explains the WEF’s Globalist Plan in One Minute

The World Economic Forum wants to control you. They know the easiest way to do that is through control of the food supply which is why they’re using Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte to shut down the second biggest food exporter in the world.

They claim it’s about climate change. That’s a front. Climate change is a catch-all excuse for all of the globalist elites’ nefarious plans. Watch David Icke explain it all briefly:

World Economic Forum's ENTIRE plan EXPOSED in just 60 seconds— This is what attacks against Dutch farmers are REALLY about… pic.twitter.com/RDIoeovSEb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 31, 2022

“If people depend on you for what’s left of the food, you control them,” he said. “Where food is abundant, you do not control them.”

He later broke it down to a simple formula: Scarcity=Dependency=Control.

