Fetterman Won’t Debate Oz, Cites ‘Recovery’ From Massive Stroke

August 31, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman will skip a debate with Republican Mehmet Oz next week as he works on his "auditory processing and speech" after suffering a massive stroke. The post Fetterman Won’t Debate Oz, Cites ‘Recovery’ From Massive Stroke appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...