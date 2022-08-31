Giant Shepherd’s Crook Slowly Emerges From Offstage As Biden Begins Another Racist Story

August 31, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BETHESDA, MD — With 2022 midterm elections nearing, President Biden spoke at a Maryland political rally to an audience of thousands eager to see if he was still alive. The president's speech was not without gaffes, however, and at one point a giant shepherd's crook slowly emerged from offstage as he began another racist story.



