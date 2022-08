Retiring Dr. Fauci Begins Selling Vaccines Out Of Trenchcoat In Dark Alleyway

August 31, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C — Rumors are swirling after multiple sightings of the recently retired Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Fauci, in the back of dark allies. Witnesses claim that Dr. Fauci has been spotted wearing a trenchcoat and trying to hawk off vaccines to anyone nearby.



Read More...