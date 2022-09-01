The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

After Dismissing Warnings From His Mother, Tucker Carlson’s Face Is Now Stuck That Way

September 1, 2022   |   Tags: ,

GASPARILLA ISLAND, FL — Fox News personality and host of Tucker Carlson Tonight was informed by his doctor today that his look of befuddlement is permanent. Sources close to Mr. Carlson have confirmed that he had not heeded his mother's admonition: "If you keep making that face, you'll get stuck with it, young man!"


