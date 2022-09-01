The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Amazon Faces Suit Over $10k Offer Made Exclusively to ‘Black, Latinx, and Native American Entrepreneurs’

A white woman is suing e-commerce giant Amazon over a program that gives "Black, Latinx, and Native American entrepreneurs" a $10,000 stipend to launch their own delivery startups, an offer the lawsuit calls "patently unlawful racial discrimination." The post Amazon Faces Suit Over $10k Offer Made Exclusively to ‘Black, Latinx, and Native American Entrepreneurs’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


