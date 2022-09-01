The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Boxing Training Gives Man Skills To Defend Himself If He’s Ever Assaulted By A 60-Pound Cylindrical Beanbag

September 1, 2022

TEMECULA, CA — After a harrowing incident with an aggressive hobo last year, local man Kevin Michaels picked up a membership at a nearby boxing gym for regular training. Sources confirm he has thrown himself into building his skills and strength, and now wouldn't even blink if attacked by a 60-lb heavy-bag, provided he had his 16-oz training gloves, hand-wraps, and mouth guard ready as well.


