Boxing Training Gives Man Skills To Defend Himself If He’s Ever Assaulted By A 60-Pound Cylindrical Beanbag

September 1, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

TEMECULA, CA — After a harrowing incident with an aggressive hobo last year, local man Kevin Michaels picked up a membership at a nearby boxing gym for regular training. Sources confirm he has thrown himself into building his skills and strength, and now wouldn't even blink if attacked by a 60-lb heavy-bag, provided he had his 16-oz training gloves, hand-wraps, and mouth guard ready as well.



