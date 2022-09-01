The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Disgraced Florida Pol Andrew Gillum’s Top Aides Behind Multimillion-Dollar Weed Initiative

September 1, 2022

Following former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum's arrest on federal corruption charges, the scandal-plagued Democrat's top aides moved on to a new campaign—a recreational weed initiative spearheaded by a company with its own ties to the city's corrupt actors. The post Disgraced Florida Pol Andrew Gillum’s Top Aides Behind Multimillion-Dollar Weed Initiative appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


