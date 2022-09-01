Donald Trump Responds to Benedict Biden’s Dangerously Divisive Speech

Joe Biden stood in front of a camera flanked by armed military against a crimson backdrop. He was furious, as he often has been lately, and condemned essentially half of the nation if not more. He said “MAGA Republicans” are an existential threat to our republic. In other words, he made his latest push to divide us against each other.

Donald Trump responded on Truth Social in a way that was the exact opposite of Biden. He wasn’t angry. His response via his personal social network was exactly what it should have been. He said:

Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! If he doesn’t want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn’t, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!

He later expanded on the post, this time coming after Biden harder:

If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force. He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!

All of this is true and it’s a real concern for tens of millions of Americans. Is Joe Biden really going to come after us for supporting his opposition? As impossible as it sounds, the Biden-Harris regime’s actions and words reflect this sort of tyrannical future.

They are trying to push us over the edge. As I noted on Twitter, what he is doing is part of the plan, though not his own.

The globalist elites called on Biden to divide this nation even further and he delivered.

If you love this nation and want to make it great again, then you are the enemy of our federal government. That’s the message the powers-that-be wanted Joe Biden to deliver and he accomplished his mission.

