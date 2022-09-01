The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Joe Biden’s Attack On Patriots Should Have Perked Up Your Ears (Video)

September 1, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
Joe Biden’s recent attack on the Second Amendment and patriotic Americans should have opened their eyes to why, now more than ever, the militia is needed and why the infringement in the minutest detail of our rights is the empowering of tyrants. I’ll show you these things and more in this episode. Sons of Liberty …


