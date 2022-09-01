‘We Beat Big Pharma on Its Home Turf’ — California Grassroots Movement Stops Teen Vaccine Consent Bill

September 1, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Well, sodomite senator from California Scott Wiener got an earful of those he is supposed to represent after he put forward a bill that would allow for teens to be vaccinated or given the experimental CONVID shot without parental approval, and that’s a good thing! Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D writes at The Defender: This article was …



Read More...