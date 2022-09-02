The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

After Failing To Pay Own Taxes, New York Dem Bridget Fleming Voted To Hike Taxes for Everyone Else

September 2, 2022   |   Tags:

As a local lawmaker in New York, Democratic congressional candidate Bridget Fleming voted at least six times to raise taxes on her constituents. The votes all came after she was cited by the state for failing to pay her own taxes, according to a review of legal and legislative records. The post After Failing To Pay Own Taxes, New York Dem Bridget Fleming Voted To Hike Taxes for Everyone Else appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x