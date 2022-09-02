Another Partisan Hack Just Lost His Job at CNN

CNN's new leadership continues to purge the network's ranks of partisan hacks. White House correspondent John Harwood on Friday became the third partisan hack sent packing in as many weeks. The obnoxious journalist said he's looking forward to "figuring out what's next," suggesting this wasn't a planned departure. The post Another Partisan Hack Just Lost His Job at CNN appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



