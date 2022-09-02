Kari Lake Delivered the Best Response EVER Regarding Donald Trump “Dividing” the Nation

September 2, 2022

Rarely does a politician come along who truly impresses me. Call me cynical, but the vast majority of even “good” politicians rarely do more than regurgitate lines that played well for focus groups. We’ve had Ron Paul, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Thomas Massie, Rand Paul, and perhaps a handful of other true leaders in recent years who say things that make me think, “Wow.”

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is now among this select group. The way she responds to antagonistic leftist corporate media reporters is oftentimes nothing short of brilliant.

Recently, she was asked if Donald Trump was dividing the country by questioning the 2020 election. Her response was one for the history books:

A “journalist” noted that Lake was saying Joe Biden was dividing the country but that Donald Trump was also dividing the country by repeating the “lie” that the 2020 election was stolen. Here’s her response:

“How does that divide the country? Question an election where there were obviously problems is dividing the country? Since when can we not ask questions about our elections? “As a journalist for many years, I was a journalist after 2016 and I distinctly remember many people just like you asking a lot of questions about the 2016 election results. And nobody tried to shut you up. Nobody tried to tell Hillary Clinton to shut up. Nobody tried to tell Kamala Harris when she was questioning the legitimacy of these electronic voting machines to stop. “We have freedom of speech in this country and you of all people should appreciate that. You’re supposedly a journalist. You should appreciate that. So I don’t see how asking questions about an election where there were many problems is dividing a country. What I do see dividing a country is shutting people down, censoring people, canceling people, trying to destroy people’s lives when they do ask questions. “Last I heard, we still have the Constitution. It’s hanging by a thread thanks to some of the work some people in this area have done. But we’re going to save that Constitution. We’re going to bring back freedom of speech, and maybe some day you’ll thank us for that.”

Hopefully that last line hit home for this “journalist”.

