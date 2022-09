Elitists Are Turning America Into The Tower Of Babel

September 3, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

It is no hyperbole to say that the elitists behind the Covid and War tyrannies are attempting to turn America into a modern-day Tower of Babel. When I talk about America, I’m not talking about the great independent, Liberty-loving, God-fearing American people that cover this land; I’m talking about the vast majority of America’s governmental …



Read More...