New York Housing Plan For Illegal Migrants Bused From Texas Falls Apart

New York is struggling to come up with a plan to deal with thousands of illegal immigrants being bused in from Texas, and the costs are starting to pile up. It's another interesting development in the ongoing saga of the reverse Cloward-Piven strategy being used against open-border progressives in New York and Washington DC. So far, the tactic appears to be working.

The obvious irony of the situation is that leftist elites have long demanded that southern border states like Texas ignore constitutional laws on citizenship and take on the job of processing, feeding, housing and transporting millions of illegal immigrants every year (well beyond the efforts of federal border patrol) while New York can't even handle 6000 of them.

Currently, costs for the ongoing surge in migrants bused into NYC are estimated at around $300 million. This is not accounting for the city's plans to create a large processing center next to a hotel or housing facility designed to accommodate thousands of people at a time. New York's Department of Homeless Services has been struggling to stay afloat and the so far their plans to open the processing center have fallen apart according to officials.

City planners had hoped to use the Midtown Homeless Shelter for intake of bused in migrants, but it was slated to open on August 15th for operations and there have been no new developments since. DHS also admitted that it has yet to select and rent any of the 5000 hotel rooms it was originally seeking to house migrants across the city. Most likely, they have realized they don't have the funds to absorb the extra costs, and, the “sanctuary city” may have even realized that if they do pay for the housing of the current wave of illegal immigrants, then many thousands more will follow in the assumption that a government subsidized life awaits them.

Suddenly, New York progressives are beginning to understand the conundrum of illegal immigration – The more you help, the more you hurt. Immigration laws exist for a reason; they have nothing to do with race issues and more to do with cultural and economic protection.

Central and South American governments have long used the US southern border as a steam valve to release unhappy citizens as well as sizable criminal element; because the longer they stay bottled up within poorly run countries with limited resources the higher the chances of civil unrest and regime change. Instead, the discontented masses are sent here, and after decades of federal government sabotage of border protections (mostly under leftist politicians) the influx of migrants is taking it's toll.

Official estimates for the illegal population within the US stand at over 11 million, which is likely a conservative stat. In 2021 alone, at least a million illegal immigrants attempted to cross the border.

The mayors of both New York and Washington DC have publicly admonished Texas for busing migrants to their backyards (the hypocrisy is astonishing), and have even demanded that the federal government step in and allow the national guard to handle the situation. For now this demand has been ignored.

The political optics of calling in military elements to deal with a mere 6000 to 10000 migrants when border states have been dealing with millions a year are intensely negative. New York and DC have been utterly embarrassed by the situation. This fact illustrates the level of desperation among leftist cities facing the consequences of their own sanctuary policies and open border politics.

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki famously chided Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his plan to relocate illegal immigrants to the region in protest of Joe Biden's continues refusal to address the border crisis, stating that:

“It’s nice the state of Texas is helping them get to their final destination, as they await their outcome of their immigration proceedings and they’re all in immigration proceedings...”

She also stated that:

“I’m not aware of what authority the governor would be doing that under. I think it’s pretty clear this is a publicity stunt...”

Abbott's reasoning was simple: “President Biden refuses to come to the southern border to see the chaos he has created. So, we’re taking the border to him.”

Psaki and others that mocked Abbot have been silent recently, or, they are now playing as if they are victims as they are buried in a mess of their own making.