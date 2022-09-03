Republicans Slam Mandela Barnes’s Support for Eliminating Cash Bail

September 3, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Mandela Barnes, the Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate, was slammed as “dangerous” in a new $1.2 million advertising blitz launched by Republicans on Friday, which highlights his support for eliminating the cash bail system in the United States. The post Republicans Slam Mandela Barnes’s Support for Eliminating Cash Bail appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...