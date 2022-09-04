10 Dead, Many Injured After Mass Stabbings in Saskatchewan — Suspects Still at Large
September 4, 2022
At least ten people have been murdered and over a dozen injured by two men in Saskatchewan, Canada.
According to CBC.ca:
Melfort RCMP have issued a provincewide dangerous persons alert after multiple people were stabbed in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.
RCMP said in a press conference at 3:40 CT that they found 10 people deceased in 13 locations in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, and at least 15 people have been hospitalized.
“There maybe additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals,” Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, said.
“We are currently actively looking for it, dedicating maximum resources to this.”
RCMP said they received a report that the two suspects, identified as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, may have been traveling in the Arcola Avenue area in Regina. Regina Police said the suspects were seen around 11:20 a.m.
The local law enforcement Twitter account has posted some updates – RCMP Saskatchewan:
Update #4 for Dangerous Person Alert issued by Melfort RCMP: Multiple stabbing victims, multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon. Early indications may be that victims are attacked randomly.
— RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 4, 2022
We urge the public to take appropriate precautions. Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report emergencies or info to 911. For updates: https://t.co/fjakoSEJu3
— RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 4, 2022
If in the #YQR area, take precautions + consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locationshttps://t.co/7RudIGEfSx
— RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 4, 2022
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
