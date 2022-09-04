10 Dead, Many Injured After Mass Stabbings in Saskatchewan — Suspects Still at Large

At least ten people have been murdered and over a dozen injured by two men in Saskatchewan, Canada.

According to CBC.ca:

Melfort RCMP have issued a provincewide dangerous persons alert after multiple people were stabbed in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.

RCMP said in a press conference at 3:40 CT that they found 10 people deceased in 13 locations in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, and at least 15 people have been hospitalized.

“There maybe additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals,” Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, said.

“We are currently actively looking for it, dedicating maximum resources to this.”

RCMP said they received a report that the two suspects, identified as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, may have been traveling in the Arcola Avenue area in Regina. Regina Police said the suspects were seen around 11:20 a.m.