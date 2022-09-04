Amazon Blocks Negative Reviews Of Its Woke Lord Of The Rings Series

Not long ago, if a company or corporation faced intense backlash from millions of their intended customers, they would try to fix the problem and appease the people that put money in their pockets. In the past few years, though, things have changed. Now, if millions of people don't like a product they are attacked and shamed by companies as “bigots, racists, misogynists, etc.” The idea is a rather authoritarian one – The consumer is now beholden to the establishment and its business partners. If the establishment approves of a product you are not allowed to dislike or criticize that product. If you do, you are a bad person with malicious intent.

The business/buyer relationship has become a landowner/peasant relationship. In their minds they have cast pearls of propaganda and because you are swine you just see it as garbage.

In the case of popular media and streaming entertainment when the public or a fandom criticizes a product the corporate response is to call it “review bombing.” There is, of course, no such thing. As a production company you must acknowledge that a large number of people don't like your film or TV show and you are losing customers – You don't own them, they own you.

For Amazon, the intention was to take yet another beloved property (Lord Of The Rings) and twist it into a vehicle for more woke propaganda, including intersectional feminist messaging and forced diversity casting for a story that was written as an ancient historical record of England. Imagine if a company decided to make a movie about a fantastical African mythology and half the casting was white? It would not go over very well...

Is 'The Rings Of Power' the worst case of leftist propaganda ever created? No, but it is the straw that broke the camel's back. This time the fandom is in heavy opposition and is not afraid to speak out. The American consumer has grown weary and frustrated with the endless injection of social justice politics into our entertainment culture and now they are fighting back and speaking out.

Amazon and leftists in general are not happy about this. Amazon is particularly worried because they have spent billions in production costs already for a show that now has a 37% audience ratings score on Rotten Tomatoes. It appears they have decided that they won't allow the same thing to happen on their own website.

Amazon is currently blocking reviews for 72 hours in order to “weed out the trolls.” Meaning, they will most likely remove numerous negative reviews and keep all positive reviews in order to artificially boost the show's audience rating. There has been suspicion of this kind of behavior by Amazon and other websites in the past when it comes to woke productions, but this is the first time they have blatantly declared censorship of negative reviews. At the very least, it is a sign of panic among the Hollywood establishment as they face widespread exposure of their propaganda.