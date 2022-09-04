The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Fearing a Trump Smack-Down, Nation’s Top Networks Totally Snubbed Biden Speech

President Joe Biden delivered an incredibly hateful speech Thursday demonizing former President Donald Trump and anyone who supported him. It was so vitriolic that even establishment media outlets refused to […] The post Fearing a Trump Smack-Down, Nation's Top Networks Totally Snubbed Biden Speech appeared first on The Western Journal.


