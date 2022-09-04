The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Margaret Thatcher-Style Leader Likely to Become New Prime Minister Once Vowed ‘I Will Be Very Clear with People Like Nancy Pelosi’

September 4, 2022   |   Tags:

Liz Truss, the United Kingdom’s foreign secretary, believes in limited government and low taxes in the vein of former leader Margaret Thatcher — and that’s why she’s set to be […] The post Margaret Thatcher-Style Leader Likely to Become New Prime Minister Once Vowed 'I Will Be Very Clear with People Like Nancy Pelosi' appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x