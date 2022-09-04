Moving in Stereos

September 4, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In the 1970s and early ’80s there was a guy who lived on your block in suburbia: long hair, green army jacket, a heavy pot-smoker. He did not seem destined for great things, but he had a lot to say about the excellence of a Rush drum solo or what kind of speakers you needed to hear the genius of Jimmy Page’s guitar on the last Led Zeppelin album. The post Moving in Stereos appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...