The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

US Beachgoers Feeling Tiny Bites After Wading Into Ocean, Scientists Point to Strange Aggressive Bug

September 4, 2022   |   Tags:

Beachgoers are reporting small and sometimes painful bites when they enter the ocean in Southern California. Scientists said they have encountered the situation before. According to Live Science, experts said […] The post US Beachgoers Feeling Tiny Bites After Wading Into Ocean, Scientists Point to Strange Aggressive Bug appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x