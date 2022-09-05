12 Numbers That Show That We Are Dangerously Close To An Economic Crash As Fall 2022 Approaches

You have heard me say it over and over again. What we are witnessing right now reminds me so much of 2008, and we all remember what happened in the fall of 2008. That doesn’t mean that this new crisis will unfold exactly the same way that the last one did. Ultimately, every economic downturn …



Read More...