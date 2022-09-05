Biden Doubles Down: Tweets "MAGA Proposals Are A Threat To The Very Soul Of This Country"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden doubled down on his ‘Battle for the Soul of the Nation’ speech from hell last week, tweeting on Sunday that “MAGA proposals are a threat to the very soul of this country.”

MAGA proposals are a threat to the very soul of this country. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 4, 2022

The tweet comes after Biden claimed that he wasn’t calling any Trump supporters “a threat” during the speech where he was lit up like Satan and calling Trump supporters “an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Biden’s handlers also took to the airwaves to button down the message that anyone who disagrees with them is an extremist.

Peter Doocy checks Biden into nursing home after Joe's brain BREAKS, forgets his FASCIST speech last night about "MAGA Americans":



BIDEN TODAY: "I don't consider any Trump supporter to be a threat."



pic.twitter.com/EelV0duqnu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 2, 2022

White House senior adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms appeared on ABC News Sunday and declared that the “hate-filled MAGA agenda” has “no place in a democracy.”

White House senior adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms says that "this MAGA Republican agenda ... has no place in a democracy." pic.twitter.com/YRiX6Qs9ZV — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 4, 2022

"Has the president essentially given up on those MAGA Republicans — some 70 million people?"



Top Biden advisor Keisha Lance Bottoms won't say. pic.twitter.com/aOeA5TNvli — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2022

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that Biden was “very clear” during the “impowerful” (whatever that means) speech and that the answers to any questions can be found by watching it again.

"[House @GOPLeader] said the president owes half the country an apology. Does the president?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "I'll say this, look, the president was very clear. All you have to do, again, folks need to watch his speech." pic.twitter.com/iysSknB3QO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2022

Jean-Pierre has adopted a couple of phrases that serve as an alert for when she is gaslighting, they are “Let me answer it this way” or “I’ll say this.”

"Will we continue to see those record high [inflation] rates come down?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "So I'll say this, we pay very close attention to all the economic data." pic.twitter.com/isPVz07wLO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2022

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.