The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Doubles Down: Tweets “MAGA Proposals Are A Threat To The Very Soul Of This Country”

September 5, 2022   |   Tags:
Biden Doubles Down: Tweets "MAGA Proposals Are A Threat To The Very Soul Of This Country"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden doubled down on his ‘Battle for the Soul of the Nation’ speech from hell last week, tweeting on Sunday that “MAGA proposals are a threat to the very soul of this country.”

The tweet comes after Biden claimed that he wasn’t calling any Trump supporters “a threat” during the speech where he was lit up like Satan and calling Trump supporters “an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Biden’s handlers also took to the airwaves to button down the message that anyone who disagrees with them is an extremist.

White House senior adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms appeared on ABC News Sunday and declared that the “hate-filled MAGA agenda” has “no place in a democracy.”

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that Biden was “very clear” during the “impowerful” (whatever that means) speech and that the answers to any questions can be found by watching it again.

Jean-Pierre has adopted a couple of phrases that serve as an alert for when she is gaslighting, they are “Let me answer it this way” or “I’ll say this.” 

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

 

Tyler Durden Mon, 09/05/2022 - 09:23


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x