Brickbat: It's a Gas, Gas, Gas

The California State Legislature has approved a bill banning single-use propane canisters, such as those used by campers for cooking. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill into law. Supporters say the bill will reduce litter and improve the safety of the park workers who must clean up cans discarded by campers.

