Cop Who Murdered 6-Year-Old Boy On Video Quietly Granted Pardon Hearing After Being Released From Jail EARLY

As an NYPD cop gets 10 years for swinging a flag pole on 1/6, the cop who murdered a 6-year-old child is getting a pardon. Marksville, LA — As TFTP reported in 2017, Norris Greenhouse Jr. reached a plea deal with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. For this cop’s role in murdering 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis an innocent …



