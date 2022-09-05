Defense Department & Jon Stewart Honored Ukrainian Nazis At Disney World On Americans’ Dime (Video)
September 5, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosThe Pentagon and comedian Jon Stewart honored Ukrainian Nazis who were invited to Disney World back at the end of August. Of course, there is no doubt that the American people funded some of this since the DoD was doing some of the “honoring” at their sponsored event “Warrior Games.” The Free Thought Project reports: …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments