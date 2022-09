Dr. Lee Merritt Unveils The Dark Occultic Hand In “Science” (Video)

Dr. Lee Merritt joins me in this episode to respond to some of the attacks on her and a recent guest, Poornima Wagh. She’ll also go into some details as to the occult nature of what is falsely being called science today, especially behind the virus narrative and the deadly, experimental CONvid shots. Sons of …



Read More...