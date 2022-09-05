How They Brought the Heater

September 5, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In 1990, Saturday Night Live aired a sketch called "George F. Will's Sports Machine," running just after the release of Will's marvelous study of baseball, Men at Work. Dana Carvey plays Will as the host of a baseball trivia show with Corbin Bernsen's Mike Schmidt and Jon Lovitz's Tommy LaSorda as contestants and a raucous crowd of sports fans in the studio audience. Carvey-as-Will asks questions like "the precarious balance between infield and outfield suggests a perfect symmetry. For $50, identify the effect of that symmetry." The answer to that question, to the confusion of the contestants and the blank stares of the audience, is "the exhilarating tension between being and becoming."



