‘It Was Hot!’: Power Company Remotely Raised Temps On Thermostats, Locked Customers Out During Heatwave
September 5, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosResidents were shocked last week after finding their homes warmer than they wanted them to be and they had no control. Denver, CO — Currently in Colorada, residents across the state are experiencing a heat wave. As a result, they are turning down their thermostats in an effort to stave off the rising temperatures. In …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments