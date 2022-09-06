The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Congress Wants Answers on How China’s Slave Labor Goods Are Getting Into US

The Biden administration is allowing Chinese companies to skirt U.S. sanctions that bar the importation of goods made with slave labor, fueling accusations on Capitol Hill that the administration is turning a blind eye to China’s human rights abuses. The post Congress Wants Answers on How China’s Slave Labor Goods Are Getting Into US appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


