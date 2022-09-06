Mom Urged By Doctors To Abort “Brain Dead” Baby – She Sues After Delivering Healthy Baby Boy

September 6, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The next time you think of the word doctor, consider it is derived from the term indoctrination. This is because many doctors have been indoctrinated into sorcery, or as Revelation 18:23 puts it, pharmakeia. They don’t know everything. In fact, over the course of my life, and specifically the past few years under the CONvid-1984 …



Read More...