Trafalgar Poll: 57 Percent of Voters Say Biden’s Philly Speech Was ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Designed to Incite Conflict’

September 6, 2022 | Tags: News

A new Trafalgar Group poll has found that most American voters—56.8 percent—strongly disapproved of Joe Biden’s unhinged attack on Trump supporters during a primetime address […]

Source



Read More...