Transgender Historical Revisionism

September 6, 2022   |   Tags: ,
“The sex and gender binary was produced out of colonialism”. Social media users ridiculed a recent Scientific Americandocumentary claiming that, “before the late 18th century, Western science recognized only one sex—the male” and that “the two-sex model served mainly to reinforce gender and racial divisions.” The contention that women didn’t exist until the 18th century is …


