Transgender Historical Revisionism
September 6, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY“The sex and gender binary was produced out of colonialism”. Social media users ridiculed a recent Scientific Americandocumentary claiming that, “before the late 18th century, Western science recognized only one sex—the male” and that “the two-sex model served mainly to reinforce gender and racial divisions.” The contention that women didn’t exist until the 18th century is …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments